Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Lowered to GBX 145

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 145 ($1.90) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 230 ($3.02) to GBX 225 ($2.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.23) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 171.93 ($2.25).

VOD stock opened at GBX 127.98 ($1.68) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 129.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 119.47. The company has a market capitalization of £36.29 billion and a PE ratio of -255.96.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

