Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLPNY. Erste Group upgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Voestalpine from €42.00 ($46.15) to €41.50 ($45.60) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Voestalpine stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.29. 314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.99. Voestalpine has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $9.61.

Voestalpine ( OTCMKTS:VLPNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Voestalpine

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

