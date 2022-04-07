Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $12.50 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.43, but opened at $3.35. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Volta Inc – Class A shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 19,847 shares.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VLTA. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson downgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Volta Inc – Class A from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Volta Inc – Class A by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

