Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vontier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vontier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

VNT stock opened at $24.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Vontier has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.53 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 117.63% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.12%.

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its holdings in Vontier by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 235,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 609.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 239,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 206,012 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 47.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 666,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,482,000 after purchasing an additional 96,464 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 59,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

