W Brett White Sells 145,416 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) Chairman W Brett White sold 145,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $2,995,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

W Brett White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $4,087,509.76.

NYSE:CWK opened at $19.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 12,413,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,015,000 after acquiring an additional 594,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,390,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,844,000 after buying an additional 482,420 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,996,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,113,000 after buying an additional 1,319,515 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 4,857,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,020,000 after buying an additional 1,203,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,740,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,607,000 after buying an additional 487,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CWK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.94.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

