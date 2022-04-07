W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

WPC traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $81.66. 939,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,597. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day moving average is $78.19. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.75. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.69%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

