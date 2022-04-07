Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Boosted by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,660 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

