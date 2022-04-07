Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,660 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $563,759,000 after purchasing an additional 306,641 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,438,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $397,033,000 after purchasing an additional 410,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,521,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,852,000 after purchasing an additional 189,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $303,026,000 after purchasing an additional 724,621 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $188,200,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $56.26.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

