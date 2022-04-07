Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $44.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 26.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $371,684,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,083 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,446,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,617 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

