Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Field & Main Bank’s 6th Largest Position

Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,593 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.6% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Walmart by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $5.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,959,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,271,296. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.01 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

