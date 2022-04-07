Walter Field Mclallen Buys 4,000 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) Director Walter Field Mclallen purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.76. 353,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,298. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.01. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The firm has a market cap of $722.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.44.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. Lovesac had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 63.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the third quarter valued at $40,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. raised their target price on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.25.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

