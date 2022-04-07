Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Shares Down 0.4%

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 98,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 208,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 158,001 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 467,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 58,180 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

