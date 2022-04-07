Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Director Shawn Bice Sells 3,812 Shares

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) Director Shawn Bice sold 3,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $134,449.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WAFD opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.63.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WAFD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Washington Federal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1,229.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Washington Federal by 12,006.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Lakeside Advisors INC. acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Federal (Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.