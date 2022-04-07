Wayfair (NYSE:W) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on W. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.25.

Wayfair stock opened at $106.95 on Thursday. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $339.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.07 and a beta of 2.85.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair will post -6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $292,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $846,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,889 over the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

