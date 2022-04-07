Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Wayside Technology Group stock opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.97. The company has a market cap of $149.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.81. Wayside Technology Group has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $36.69.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.51 million for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 19.37%.

In other Wayside Technology Group news, VP Vito Legrottaglie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSTG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 26,350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 16,504 shares during the period. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

