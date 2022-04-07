Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sun Hung Kai Properties (SUHJY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS: SUHJY) in the last few weeks:
4/6/2022 – Sun Hung Kai Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in the development of and investment in properties for sale and rent, hotel operation, telecommunications, transportation, infrastructure and logistics. Its segments include Property sales, Property rental, Hotel operation, Telecommunications, Transport infrastructure and logistics, and other businesses. The Property sales and Property rental segments operate in Hong Kong, Mainland China and Singapore. Its Property development for sale business includes land acquisition, project planning, sales and marketing, and property management. It builds leases and manages a range of commercial projects in both core and decentralized areas that provide office and retail space to tenants. It has a portfolio of hotels, serviced suites and residences. Its other businesses include property management, construction, mortgage and other loan financing, data center facilities and department store."
Shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,241. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37. Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $16.00.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.1401 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th.
