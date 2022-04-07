Weichai Power Co., Ltd. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share (OTCMKTS:WEICY)

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Weichai Power in a research note issued on Sunday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst X. Lei forecasts that the company will earn $1.81 per share for the year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weichai Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
About Weichai Power (Get Rating)
Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weichai Power (WEICY)
