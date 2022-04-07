WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

WELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Pi Financial cut their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.63.

Shares of WELL opened at C$5.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -29.76. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of C$3.76 and a one year high of C$8.86.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

