Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PAGS. Evercore ISI started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Itaú Unibanco upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.79.
NYSE PAGS opened at $20.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.26. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $61.65.
About PagSeguro Digital (Get Rating)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
