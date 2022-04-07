Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PAGS. Evercore ISI started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Itaú Unibanco upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.79.

NYSE PAGS opened at $20.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.26. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $61.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 35,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. 56.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

