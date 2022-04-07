Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $200.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $237.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AYI. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $218.00.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $168.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.48. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $159.57 and a 52-week high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $626,012,000 after buying an additional 19,457 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 864,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,126,000 after buying an additional 118,116 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,943,000 after purchasing an additional 25,336 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,889,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.