Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Position Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 214.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 697.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.35.

NYSE WELL opened at $97.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.44, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.00. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.74 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.41.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.82%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

