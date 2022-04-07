Wesleyan Assurance Society Buys 27,308 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Wesleyan Assurance Society increased its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,308 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Yum China by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,549,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,647,000 after acquiring an additional 427,621 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Yum China by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Yum China by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUMC traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $41.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average is $50.84.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 10.05%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.98.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

