West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 250,453 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 98.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WST. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WST traded up $10.86 on Thursday, hitting $420.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,138. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $393.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.21. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.65 and a 1-year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

