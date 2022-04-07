Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:WMC opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72, a current ratio of 534.84 and a quick ratio of 534.84. The firm has a market cap of $94.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.99.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 29.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth $2,392,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 76,637 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 174,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 97,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

