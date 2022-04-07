Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

WES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Western Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.10. 37,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,850. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.87. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $27.29.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $719.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.40 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.09%.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

