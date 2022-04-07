Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.
WWR stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.38. Westwater Resources has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.
Westwater Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Westwater Resources, Inc is an explorer and developer of mineral resources. It focuses on developing a battery graphite business in the state of Alabama. The firm’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite and its associated Coosa Graphite Deposits located in east-central Alabama. The company was founded by Raymond Larson in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westwater Resources (WWR)
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.