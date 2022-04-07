Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

WWR stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.38. Westwater Resources has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 812,967 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 24,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Westwater Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westwater Resources, Inc is an explorer and developer of mineral resources. It focuses on developing a battery graphite business in the state of Alabama. The firm’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite and its associated Coosa Graphite Deposits located in east-central Alabama. The company was founded by Raymond Larson in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

