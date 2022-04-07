Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ WEYS opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average is $23.66. Weyco Group has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $249.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.54.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $101.38 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Weyco Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyco Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

