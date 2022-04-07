Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at Haywood Securities

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Haywood Securities from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WCP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.81.

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$9.84 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$4.69 and a 52 week high of C$10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.16 billion and a PE ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.13.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$785.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,568,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,461,575.24. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,310 shares of company stock valued at $189,438.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

