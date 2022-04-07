William C. Bayless, Jr. Sells 40,000 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Stock

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ACC opened at $57.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average is $53.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.82 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.68 and a beta of 1.01.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 783.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth $345,969,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,606,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after buying an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,112,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,909,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,865,000 after buying an additional 968,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

