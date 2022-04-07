Wincanton (LON:WIN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $362.43

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 362.43 ($4.75) and traded as high as GBX 385 ($5.05). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 370.50 ($4.86), with a volume of 188,560 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 364.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 362.43. The company has a market cap of £461.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,444.67.

In other Wincanton news, insider James Wroath sold 18,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.72), for a total transaction of £64,944 ($85,172.46).

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

