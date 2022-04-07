WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA) Trading Down 1.5%

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.50. Approximately 568 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

