Wolfe Research Downgrades Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) to Underperform

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $73.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

AAWW stock opened at $70.18 on Tuesday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $97.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.74.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.94. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $882,288.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 22.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $888,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 99.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 169,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 84,587 shares during the period.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

