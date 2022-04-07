Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NPCE. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeuroPace from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeuroPace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ NPCE opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $204.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 13.44 and a current ratio of 14.28. NeuroPace has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10.

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 79.85% and a negative return on equity of 141.26%. Research analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCK LTD. bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,661,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in NeuroPace by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,309,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after acquiring an additional 638,867 shares in the last quarter. Revelation Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NeuroPace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,719,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in NeuroPace by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in NeuroPace by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 359,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 112,053 shares in the last quarter. 49.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

