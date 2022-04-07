World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Barclays

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 7.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on WWE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $61.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average of $54.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.26. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $589,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment (Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

