Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading Down 5.1% This Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $43,439.73 or 1.00005307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $11.96 billion and $209.43 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00063219 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00027480 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002096 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009168 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 275,330 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

