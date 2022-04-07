Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 322.9% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,447,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,005 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Xcel Brands by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Xcel Brands by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Xcel Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.