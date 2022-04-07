Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.84 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) will report $20.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.02 million. Xencor reported sales of $33.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $91.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.15 million to $140.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $105.71 million, with estimates ranging from $46.74 million to $162.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.29 million. Xencor had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XNCR. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Xencor in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

NASDAQ:XNCR traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $28.54. The stock had a trading volume of 244,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,860. Xencor has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $45.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.90. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $34,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $87,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,524 shares of company stock worth $279,886. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Xencor by 39.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Xencor in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Xencor by 54.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 718.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

