XML Financial LLC Purchases 2,199 Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

XML Financial LLC increased its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF comprises about 1.3% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. XML Financial LLC owned about 1.34% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $10,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,414,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,212,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,566,000 after acquiring an additional 181,779 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 400,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after acquiring an additional 32,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 25,805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.38. 26,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,962. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.36. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $35.12 and a twelve month high of $40.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

