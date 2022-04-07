XML Financial LLC Purchases 2,990 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

XML Financial LLC raised its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 153.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,788 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $117,268,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 96.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,585,000 after buying an additional 1,833,448 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $74,159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,421,000 after buying an additional 631,466 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

NYSE K traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $67.14. 1,710,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.54. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.56. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $8,918,256.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 476,483 shares of company stock worth $30,058,987. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

