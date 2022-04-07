XML Financial LLC Sells 1,145 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

XML Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 333,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Gladstone Commercial comprises 1.0% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $8,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 41,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

GOOD traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.21. 178,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,163. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $854.40 million, a P/E ratio of -185.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is -1,250.00%.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

About Gladstone Commercial (Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.