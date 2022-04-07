XML Financial LLC Sells 305 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

XML Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC owned 1.65% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAPR. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,653,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 299.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 38,930 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 17.4% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 95,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the third quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $33.75. The company had a trading volume of 50,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,234. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $34.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $32.79.

