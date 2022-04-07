XML Financial LLC Takes $6.28 Million Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 110,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,283,000. XML Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,829. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.92. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

