Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,362 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $174.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.19. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $156.51 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.36.

About Avery Dennison (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.