Xponance Inc. Acquires 2,792 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,441,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in LKQ by 57.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,422 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in LKQ by 13.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,195 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in LKQ by 181.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,164,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,786,000 after purchasing an additional 749,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in LKQ by 15.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,948,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,997,000 after purchasing an additional 669,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $44.61 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.42.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barrington Research lowered LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

