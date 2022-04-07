Xponance Inc. Acquires 2,906 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in AMETEK by 154.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 93.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $131.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.09 and its 200-day moving average is $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.80 and a 52 week high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

