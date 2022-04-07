Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after buying an additional 37,363 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,297 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.65.

ROST opened at $94.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.44 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

