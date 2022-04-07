Xponance Inc. Buys 38 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,290,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,727,000 after purchasing an additional 269,795 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,764,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in RH by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 361,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,144,000 after acquiring an additional 45,942 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RH by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 334,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,382,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its position in RH by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 837,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.79, for a total value of $272,755,623.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.93, for a total value of $45,392.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,261,761 shares of company stock valued at $409,529,620. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

RH stock opened at $334.50 on Thursday. RH has a 1 year low of $317.00 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $376.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 26.07 EPS for the current year.

RH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $598.76.

RH Profile (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.