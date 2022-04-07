Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,682,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,174,000 after purchasing an additional 111,748 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,411,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,125,356,000 after buying an additional 450,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,295,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,804,000 after buying an additional 277,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,818,000 after buying an additional 1,560,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,618,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,282,000 after buying an additional 348,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $87.84 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.06. The stock has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.77.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

