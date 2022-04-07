Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 124.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,731,000 after buying an additional 165,887 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 24,108 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.71.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $175.21 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $111.23 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.77%.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.