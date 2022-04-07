Xponance Inc. Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,849 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 770.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,783 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,263,000 after purchasing an additional 552,090 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $141.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.51 and a 1 year high of $149.42.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.